CLARKSON, Betzy Louise Lollesgard Passed away November 16, 2018 at the age of 98¾. Born February 5, 1920 in Riverside, IL, her parents were Svend and Agnes Lollesgard, who had immigrated from Denmark. Betzy's father was a landscape architect and she spent her early years in a magical garden and home designed after an old Danish farmhouse. Her father died when she was 14. She and her mother then started a tea room and gift shop in their home called "The Danish Peasant House." In 1950, Betzy married Anthony Clarkson and moved to a little farm on the US/Mexico border near the town of Douglas. Subsequent moves were back to the Chicago area, back to Douglas, and finally to Tucson. In 1967 she opened her gift shop, "Traveler West" on N. Campbell Ave. She stocked her shop with local artists wares, Southwest items and imports from Europe and Central America. It was a favorite destination for many looking for that perfect gift. Her shop was open for over 30 years before she sold it to one of her good customers and retired. Betzy took pleasure in her Danish heritage and was a proud member of the Danish Club of Tucson. She also had a keen interest in politics and world events and voted in every single election since she came of age. Betzy was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Clarkson. Loving family members she leaves behind are Alys (John) Epling, Lise Quinnan, Bodil (Tony Maza) Clarkson, Jason (Christine) Epling, Garrett (Amanda Murphy) Epling, Joe (Kim) Quinnan, Kacey Quinnan, Daniel Fredericks, Christan Fredericks, Alyssa (Brett) Paradise, Finn Epling, Remi Quinnan, Ingeborg Paradise, Geoffrey (Marsha) Strongin, Camilla (Dr. Rob Cadoff) Strongin, Lauren (Joe Walsh) Strongin, Ryan Strongin, Karen Strongin, Linda Trimmer. Heartfelt thanks to Casa de la Luz Hospice for their tremendous support during Betzy's last months. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Community Food Bank. Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St., Tucson. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

