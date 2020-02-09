|
|
EDWARDS, Beverly Ann (Beck)
Born in Jamestown, NY in 1929, died on February 2, 2020. She taught middle school Language Arts in Lehighton, PA. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Berry Norine (Paul); son, Bruce Edwards: daughter, Trisa Schorr (Andy): son, Douglas Edwards and grandchildren, Sandra and Scott Mitchell and Lauren and Matt Schorr. We will miss you, mom. Services will be private. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020