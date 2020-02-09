Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Beverly Ann (Beck) Edwards


1929 - 2020
Beverly Ann (Beck) Edwards Obituary
EDWARDS, Beverly Ann (Beck)

Born in Jamestown, NY in 1929, died on February 2, 2020. She taught middle school Language Arts in Lehighton, PA. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Berry Norine (Paul); son, Bruce Edwards: daughter, Trisa Schorr (Andy): son, Douglas Edwards and grandchildren, Sandra and Scott Mitchell and Lauren and Matt Schorr. We will miss you, mom. Services will be private. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
