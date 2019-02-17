Beverly Cannon SKOG

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Cannon SKOG.

SKOG, Beverly Cannon 11/21/1930 - 2/9/2019 Bev passed peacefully in the presence of family. She is survived by her brother, Bob; son, Dave; daughters, Sage, Mary, Annie and Jo, as well as ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and her dog, Rufus. Bev was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Jackson and sons, Tim and Steve. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 17, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd | Tucson, AZ 85711 | (520) 322-6131
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details