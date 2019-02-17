SKOG, Beverly Cannon 11/21/1930 - 2/9/2019 Bev passed peacefully in the presence of family. She is survived by her brother, Bob; son, Dave; daughters, Sage, Mary, Annie and Jo, as well as ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and her dog, Rufus. Bev was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Jackson and sons, Tim and Steve. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 17, 2019