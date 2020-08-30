1/1
Beverly M. Olson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLSON, Beverly M.

91, passed away August 15, 2020. Beverly was born October 27, 1928 at home on a farm near Osage, Minnesota, the daughter of John "Jack" and Ella (Hanson) McGrane. She attended Linell Elementary, a one room country school through the 8th grade. She graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1946. After one year of teachers training in Park Rapids, one year teaching 1st and 2nd grade at a country school, and two years at Bemidji State Teachers College, she moved to Thief River Fall, MN where she taught 2nd grade and Special Education at Northrup Elementary School.

On June 15, 1952 she was united in marriage to Raymond "Stream" Olson in Detroit Lakes, MN. After achieving a Special Education degree from Bemidji State University in 1970, she taught Primary Special Ed. until retiring in 1983. While a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school for many years. After retirement, Beverly and Stream wintered in Tucson, AZ until moving there permanently in 1988. In Tucson she was a member of Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church.Beverly coached Special Olympics for many years, was a cub scout den mother, a member of the curling club, loved all sports, and especially enjoyed camping all over the western states.

Beverly is survived by her son, Paul; granddaughter, Kelsey; son, Brent (Sharon); granddaughter, Iylea (Nate); great-granddaughter, Caia and grandson, Drew (Sarah), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Helen and brothers, Earl and George.

Anyone wishing to honor Bev's memory is encouraged to donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The Memorial form can be found by following the "Fundraising/Giving/Memorial" link on the top of the main page at www.jdrf.org Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
5203226131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved