91, passed away August 15, 2020. Beverly was born October 27, 1928 at home on a farm near Osage, Minnesota, the daughter of John "Jack" and Ella (Hanson) McGrane. She attended Linell Elementary, a one room country school through the 8th grade. She graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1946. After one year of teachers training in Park Rapids, one year teaching 1st and 2nd grade at a country school, and two years at Bemidji State Teachers College, she moved to Thief River Fall, MN where she taught 2nd grade and Special Education at Northrup Elementary School.
On June 15, 1952 she was united in marriage to Raymond "Stream" Olson in Detroit Lakes, MN. After achieving a Special Education degree from Bemidji State University in 1970, she taught Primary Special Ed. until retiring in 1983. While a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school for many years. After retirement, Beverly and Stream wintered in Tucson, AZ until moving there permanently in 1988. In Tucson she was a member of Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church.Beverly coached Special Olympics for many years, was a cub scout den mother, a member of the curling club, loved all sports, and especially enjoyed camping all over the western states.
Beverly is survived by her son, Paul; granddaughter, Kelsey; son, Brent (Sharon); granddaughter, Iylea (Nate); great-granddaughter, Caia and grandson, Drew (Sarah), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Helen and brothers, Earl and George.
Anyone wishing to honor Bev's memory is encouraged to donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The Memorial form can be found by following the "Fundraising/Giving/Memorial" link on the top of the main page at www.jdrf.org
