Billie Elaine Mcmillan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Elaine Mcmillan.
Service Information
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ
85706
(520)-294-2603
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ 85706
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MCMILLAN, Billie Elaine

41, of Tucson Arizona passed away on March 3, 2020. Billie is survived by two children, son, Mason Jackson 12, and daughter, Hunter Elaine ,11; parents, Bill and Betty McMillan of Sahuarita; sister, Kim Thomas of Tucson and Jackie Thomas Olsen of Sahuarita; twin brother, Adam (Emily) McMillan of Sahuarita and Grandmother Gladys McMillan of Sahuarita. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN on Park Avenue in Tucson, followed by a Celebration of Life at American legion Post 7 in downtown Tucson.

logo
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Tucson, AZ   (520) 294-2603
funeral home direction icon