PETERSON, Billy Lee Bill was born in Pipestone, MN on September 28, 1939. He died February 5, 2019. He graduated from high school in Tracy, MN. He was active in art projects, creating banners, posters and set designs for his school. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Keesler Field in Biloxi, MS. He was a special diet cook attached to the hospital squadron. He joined the Masonic Lodge and reached the rank of 32 degree at Hamasa Temple in Biloxi, MS. Thru the Lodge, he met Brig. Gen. Martin Haas who enlisted Bill to become his personal chef. He was sent to the Culinary institute of America and that started his passion for cooking. After his military service he attended Triton College, Chicago, IL. He earned an associate degree in dental laboratory technology. He moved to Tucson and started his own prosthetics laboratory. Later, he also owned and operated a second orthodontic laboratory. He enjoyed horse riding, woodworking and cooking. After retiring from the dental labs he returned to his first passion, sketching and painting. He was a talented artist in many media: painting, woodworking, jewelry and food. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Joel (Yvette) and Stephen, one granddaughter, Liliana; two sisters, Carol Peterson, Minneapolis, MN and Gini (Donnie) Chizek, Ft Dodge, IA; father-in-law, the Rev. Harold Aasland, four sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law; 15 nieces and nephews and 23 great-nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7570 N. Thornydale Rd. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.





Funeraria del Angel

