Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM National Military Cemetery 23029 North Cave Creek Road Phoenix , AZ

JEFFERS, Billy Ray



80, passed away quietly and peaceful on Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ with family. He lived in Tucson for 50 years. Bill made a career serving our country. He served in the Army for 21 years. He loved the Lord and lived his testimony daily. He was grateful to be an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bill loved to play the guitar and sing. He was a lifelong member of the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers of Tucson. He is survived by his daughter, Lorrie (Brian) Hunt and his son, Anthony (Laura) Jeffers and their mother, Mary Ann Jeffers. He is preceded by his parents, Ellery Jeffers and Eva Mae Keeton.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the National Military Cemetery, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. A luncheon for family and friends will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2233 S. Wade Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295 following the service.



Bill was a true missionary, so in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Missionary Department of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. North Temple Street Salt Lake City, UT 84150. Attn: General Missionary Fund. Please include your return address with your donation. Arrangements by BUNKER FAMILY FUNERALS/CREMATION.







