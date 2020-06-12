DAVIS, Bobbie R.



was born February 8, 1938 in Navasota, Texas, to Edmon Nelson, Sr. and Ruth Ethley-Reagor. She transitioned from her earthly body on June 2, 2020. Bobbie moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1971, and shortly afterwards began working as an Adult Protective Services caseworker with the Department of Economic Security (DES). She retired from DES in 1995, but continued working part-time for three more years with The Casey Family Program.



Bobbie was a faithful member of the Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as President of the Mission Choir and had been involved with the church's Senior Choir, Home Mission Ministry, mid-day bible study, Sunday School class, and the Women's Ministry (where she assembled a 50-member women's choir). Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; two sisters; a son and two grandsons. She leaves to cherish her memory siblings, Roy Nelson, Sr., Dwennia Tillman, Edmon Nelson, Jr., Clara Royston and Johnnie Thomas (George); children, Gloria Nelson, Anthony Davis (Betty), Leonard Davis, Jr. (Diane), Barbara Davis, Jacky Davis, Joe Davis and Michelle Francis; 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Public viewing will occur at the FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL MORTUARY, 7. E. University, Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.; followed by a small, private family service. Interment will be at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ.









