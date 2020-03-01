DHRUV, Bonnie (Strang)
passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 79. Bonnie was born and raised in Harvard, Illinois and moved to Tucson in 1996. She was an amazing mother, incredible baker, and an independent woman who loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors. She is survived by her two sons and their families: Eric and Suzanne Dhruv, Mark, Krista, Aylah and Soren Dhruv, and her two sisters, Jean and Lillian. A Memorial Service for Bonnie will take place at Mission Garden on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020