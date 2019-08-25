Guest Book View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

DRISCOLL, Bonnie La Joyce Applegate



Bonnie passed from this world and her family on August 17, 2019. She was born in Long Beach, California on January 4, 1932 to Theodore and Sybil Applegate who moved to Tucson, Arizona to become involved in real estate. Bonnie followed her heart and studied cosmetology and worked in the field till she opened her own salon "Beauty by Bonnie" July 5, 1961. Apparently she was destined to be a self made woman and received numerous awards in the beauty industry. Bonnie is preceded in death by her husbands, John F. Cooney, James Driscoll and Andy Sandau; sister, Jeanne Applegate Whu and her brother, Paul O. Applegate and survived by George Applegate and Beth Spivey. Bonnie will be so missed by her children, Laurie Hampton, husband Wade; John David Cooney, wife Sharman and La Joyce DeSpain, husband Steven deceased. She delighted in her grandchildren, Jason, Kate, Kevin Hampton, Todd Miller and John C. DeSpain. She loved her great-grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews all over the country. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to of choice. Services shall be private. There is another star in the heavens. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







