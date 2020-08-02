1/
Booker T. Burns Jr.
BURNS, BOOKER T. JR.

Passed away on July 14, 2020 from a heart attack. He was survived by his wife Susan Burns; his five sons, Andrew, Adam, Craig, Michael, and Zachary and eight siblings. He was buried in Marana Veterans Memorial Cemetery on July 24, 2020. Booker was a humble man, a gentleman who always had a way of making you feel good about yourself. His kindness permeated everyone around him. Everyone who knew him would say he was a quiet man who always knew of his surroundings. He was patient and kind. He held such warmth in his heart, he was timeless with age. He would treat a man his own age with the same grace and respect as the teenager looking for kind words and a sympathetic ear. Booker also loved his friends through every blemish we incur as humans do. He always made you feel at home in his presence in the most beautiful way because he believed in the best in everybody. He will always be remembered dearly by those who knew him. He will be missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
