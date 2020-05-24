Boris Curt Donbergs
DONBERGS, Boris Curt

82, passed peacefully on May 6, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Lynn and son, Roman (Karrie). He was preceded in death (2013) by his son, Alexis Sean.

Boris was born in Riga Latvia as World War II loomed on the horizon. A refugee from his homeland, he eventually ended up in internment camps in Germany. Ultimately, he immigrated to and became a citizen of the United States of America where he graduated from East High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He then went on to graduate from Ohio State University and was an enthusiastic Buckeyes fan. Boris was a zealous reader, prolific amateur photographer and an aficionado of classical music. He traveled the world and made many sacrifices in service of the U.S. Government and his country. In loving memory, we will miss him forever. Due to present circumstances, a memorial will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
