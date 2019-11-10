SMITH, Bradley
Loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away October 30, 2019 at the age of 71 in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte Smith; two daughters, Cerie Smith and Shannon Smith-Moritz (Monty Moritz) and one grand-daughter, Ryland Moritz. Brad is also survived by his sweet Lhasa Apso, Zoe. In addition, Brad leaves behind Jim Judd, Larry and Carol Dempster, Judie Dempster and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Brad graduated from the University of Arizona in 1971. He then served 20 years in the USAF as a fighter pilot followed by 22 years as a commercial airline captain. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the NE Chapel at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 10, 2019