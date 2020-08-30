MCKNIGHT, Brian Emersondied peacefully August 19, 2020, on the 26th anniversary of his marriage to Joan Sandin. He is survived by her, and by his children from his first marriage to Patricia McKnight: Jennifer Dean (Tom), Ian McKnight (Grace) and Matthew McKnight (Maggie); plus stepchildren, Jonas Leijonhufvud (Maria Huss) and Jenny Leijonhufvud (Toby Ault); sister-in-law, Lynn Bultman and brother-in-law, Doug Bultman and 14 grandchildren and step-grandchildren.Brian was an internationally recognized scholar, author and translator, specializing in Chinese History (Sung Dynasty), publishing articles and books on medieval Chinese medicine, law, and women's rights. His Ph.D. was from the University of Chicago. Brian taught at Nebraska (Lincoln) and Hawaii (Manoa) before coming to the University of Arizona in 1990 to head the new East Asian Studies Department.Brian traveled the world for work and pleasure. He enjoyed hiking, volleyball, fly-fishing and cycling. He was an avid birder and lepidopterist. To the delight of family and friends, he was a gourmet cook, even when camping!After his retirement in 2003, Brian was inspired to write detective novels set in Sung Dynasty China, rich with details from all his years of research.The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Ocotillo House, who made Brian feel at home the last 11 months of his life. No memorial is planned at this time, but remembrances can be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Community Food Bank, both organizations where Brian was a volunteer. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.