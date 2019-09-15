Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, Brian Hugh



6/8/1954 - 9/9/2019



left us suddenly in the early morning of September 9, 2019. The first-born son of Anna Nasiatka, he was adored by his three doting aunts, Joan, Carol, and Mary. Brian lived in Scotland as a child and moved with his mother in the 1960s to Tucson, where he found his true family: adoptive father Michael Brown and brother Kevin, later joined by baby brother Michael. Brian was a unique spirit: clever, imaginative, gregarious, creative, thoughtful, openhearted, and curious. He lived in the moment as no other could. Brian was truly a good soul with a huge heart. He was an expressive improvisational pianist, a tenacious completer of jigsaw puzzles, a connoisseur of action and horror movies, a hearty and appreciative eater, and a friend to one and all. He loved building sand castles and snorkeling in San Carlos, eating ice cream, watching Jaws and Indiana Jones movies, collecting patches, and most of all, talking. He worked for many years at Beacon Group and recently joined Tucson Community Connections. Over the years he had many wonderful teachers, managers, helpers, and supporters, to whom his family sends heartfelt gratitude. Brian will be sadly missed and forever loved by his family, including brothers, Kevin (Susan) and Michael (Sariya); nieces and nephews, Maddie, Macey, Merik, Cally and Sean; stepmother, Nancy; extended family members, Andy Hunt, Patrick and Sean; long-time caseworkers, Carrie Long and Linda Garrison and a vast and varied circle of friends. Our lives were brightened and deepened by Brian's unique and cheerful presence. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, email







