Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian MCHUGH. View Sign

MCHUGH, Brian On March 10, 2019 Brian passed away after a long battle with cancer. A resident of Malvern, PA and Marana, AZ, Brian was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1939. He was a Graduate of St. Joseph's Prep (THE Prep) and Lehigh University. Beloved husband of Joan (Johnson). Loving father of Ann Chandler and Tracey (deceased), Jeffrey (Gwenno) and Scott (Awilda). Dear brother of Molly O'Grady, Elaine Sharer, Sheila Shannon (deceased) and brother, Terry; survived by three grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. A lover of golf, Brian was a member at the Gallery and a long time member of Waynesborough Country Club. A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, he was thrilled to see them win the Superbowl. He was a good sport, a real trouper, a true gentleman and a great friend. Services private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his Memory, payable to the University of Arizona Foundation/UA Cancer Center, 1111 N. Cherry Ave., P.O. Box 210109, Tucson, AZ, 85721-0109. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.





