SWEAT, Brice McKinley 98, born in Sharps Chapel, Union County Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Brice was a World War II Veteran. He was a mining supervisor for Cypress Pima Mines. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with his Lodge in Petros, Tennessee. He belonged to the Sabbar Shrine Temple after moving to Tucson and also The American Legion. Survived by his daughters, Lillian Sweat Lester, Vivian (Warren) Athey; brothers, Houston and Verlin; sisters, Minnie White and Lucy Sweat; five grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Jimmie Wilson Sweat; daughter, Doris (Jay) Price; mother, Tennie Longmire Sweat; father, George T. Sweat; brothers, Cloman, Hubert, Emmet, Jesse and Howard; sisters, Elizabeth Harmon, Orpha Holloway, Bonnie Jones and Stella Davis. Visitation was held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Casas Adobes Church. 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 25, 2019