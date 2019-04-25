Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brice McKinley SWEAT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SWEAT, Brice McKinley 98, born in Sharps Chapel, Union County Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Brice was a World War II Veteran. He was a mining supervisor for Cypress Pima Mines. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with his Lodge in Petros, Tennessee. He belonged to the Sabbar Shrine Temple after moving to Tucson and also The American Legion. Survived by his daughters, Lillian Sweat Lester, Vivian (Warren) Athey; brothers, Houston and Verlin; sisters, Minnie White and Lucy Sweat; five grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Jimmie Wilson Sweat; daughter, Doris (Jay) Price; mother, Tennie Longmire Sweat; father, George T. Sweat; brothers, Cloman, Hubert, Emmet, Jesse and Howard; sisters, Elizabeth Harmon, Orpha Holloway, Bonnie Jones and Stella Davis. Visitation was held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Casas Adobes Church. 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742.





SWEAT, Brice McKinley 98, born in Sharps Chapel, Union County Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Brice was a World War II Veteran. He was a mining supervisor for Cypress Pima Mines. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with his Lodge in Petros, Tennessee. He belonged to the Sabbar Shrine Temple after moving to Tucson and also The American Legion. Survived by his daughters, Lillian Sweat Lester, Vivian (Warren) Athey; brothers, Houston and Verlin; sisters, Minnie White and Lucy Sweat; five grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Jimmie Wilson Sweat; daughter, Doris (Jay) Price; mother, Tennie Longmire Sweat; father, George T. Sweat; brothers, Cloman, Hubert, Emmet, Jesse and Howard; sisters, Elizabeth Harmon, Orpha Holloway, Bonnie Jones and Stella Davis. Visitation was held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Casas Adobes Church. 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close