Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Brice SWEAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brice McKinley SWEAT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brice McKinley SWEAT Obituary
SWEAT, Brice McKinley 98, born in Sharps Chapel, Union County Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Brice was a World War II Veteran. He was a mining supervisor for Cypress Pima Mines. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with his Lodge in Petros, Tennessee. He belonged to the Sabbar Shrine Temple after moving to Tucson and also The American Legion. Survived by his daughters, Lillian Sweat Lester, Vivian (Warren) Athey; brothers, Houston and Verlin; sisters, Minnie White and Lucy Sweat; five grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Jimmie Wilson Sweat; daughter, Doris (Jay) Price; mother, Tennie Longmire Sweat; father, George T. Sweat; brothers, Cloman, Hubert, Emmet, Jesse and Howard; sisters, Elizabeth Harmon, Orpha Holloway, Bonnie Jones and Stella Davis. Visitation was held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Casas Adobes Church. 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now