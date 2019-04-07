Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Thomas GARRETT. View Sign

GARRETT, Bruce Thomas Long time Tucson resident Bruce Thomas Garrett, 69, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy Garrett, as well as many family and friends. Bruce was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of New Mexico in 1972, received his Masters in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in 1981, and was certified as a Professional Engineer in Colorado in 1985 and Arizona in 1999. As an engineer he worked in the petroleum industry and, in Tucson, on municipal water treatment. He had many unique projects such as water treatment for cruise ships and developing a water purifying lifestraw. In his spare time, Bruce enjoyed mentoring young people through the Big Brother Program and Up With People. After retirement he became involved with Sabino Canyon as a Naturalist, teaching children about the canyon as well as leading adult hikes discovering the geology of the area. During the last 11 years, he and Kathy traveled the world extensively throughout more than 50 countries. Bruce's sense of humor always allowed for puns, glib comments and laughter amongst his friends, family and their many world travel companions. He enjoyed life to the fullest even when faced with health issues that never slowed him down. There will be a celebration of life in Bruce's honor later in April. Donations in Bruce's honor can be sent to Friends of Sabino Canyon or Arizona Theatre Company. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





