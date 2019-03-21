WHEELER, Bruce died March 12, 2019 at age 92 after a short illness. After 69 years of marriage, he leaves behind his wife Maggie, as well as daughter, Amy MacLeod and husband Andy; son, Churchill and husband Vicente. Bruce was a longtime member of the Studebaker Driver's Club and the Antique Studebaker Club. He will be missed by family and friends. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce WHEELER.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 21, 2019