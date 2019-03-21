Bruce WHEELER

WHEELER, Bruce died March 12, 2019 at age 92 after a short illness. After 69 years of marriage, he leaves behind his wife Maggie, as well as daughter, Amy MacLeod and husband Andy; son, Churchill and husband Vicente. Bruce was a longtime member of the Studebaker Driver's Club and the Antique Studebaker Club. He will be missed by family and friends. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 21, 2019
