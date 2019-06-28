Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruno Cosentino. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 View Map Rosary 5:00 PM Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 215 S. Craycroft Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COSENTINO, Bruno



89, of Tucson, passed away peacefully into the arms of Our Lord on June 25, 2019 at home surrounded by the love of his family. Beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was born on March 23, 1930 in Italy. He immigrated to the United States in January 1947 and gained his citizenship while fighting for our country in Seoul, Korea in 1953. He traveled back to Italy, where he married his wife, Anna, in 1955. He lived in Canton, Ohio until 1975, when his family moved to Tucson. He worked side by side with his wife at Bruno Custom Tailors and Men's Wear for 17 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed time at the beaches of San Diego and his time creating many lasting memories with his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrea and Caterina Cosentino; wife, Anna Cosentino; in-laws, Luigi and Marietta Armogida; brother-in-laws, Armando and Salvatore Armogida. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine; sons, Andrew (Mimi) and Louis (Donna); grandchildren, Mari (Pieter), Anna (Brent), Suzanne (Ben), Brianna, Catherine, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Mason, Elizabeth, Bailey, Zoey, and Luke. In addition, he is survived by his in-laws, Caterina (Joseph) Cosentino, Giovanni Armogida, Enrico (AnnaMaria) Armogida, Cecilia (Renato) Limardo and Adeline Armogida, as well as their loving families and numerous cousins in Italy. Friends may call at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd, on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Hope Mausoleum. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway.







