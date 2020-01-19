Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Bryon "Joe" Nunes


1953 - 2020
Bryon "Joe" Nunes Obituary
NUNES, Bryon "Joe"

was born on January 17, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Cecil Joseph and Louinna Lena Nunes. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona. Continuing a tradition of family military service, Joe joined the Marines in 1970. He served our country bravely during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1974 as a Lance Corporal. He was an avid bowler, participated in numerous leagues and eventually coached. He was also a huge fan of the Arizona Wildcats and rarely missed watching a game. He was very close with his family and always helped anyone when he could. He passed away on January 5, 2020, at Tucson Medical Center after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Theresa; his two sons, Bryon and Michael of whom he was very proud; his brother, Carson (Georgie); niece, Carleyna (Joe), and numerous other family members and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister, Frances and older brother, Arnold.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at River of Life Baptist Church, 6902 E. Golf Links Rd. in Tucson, Arizona. Interment will follow on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020
