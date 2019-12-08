Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Philip Sloan. View Sign Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Santa Catalina Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

SLOAN, C. Philip



SLOAN, C. PhilipBorn to Neil and Stephanie Sloan, died November 20, 2019. Older brother to Reverend Thomas H. Sloan (deceased) and Elizabeth (Betty) Schwab. Proudly served in the Marine Corp from 1951 to 1953. He met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Cullinane in Seattle, WA and they married in August 1955. Graduated from Seattle University in 1957 with a BS in Chemical Engineering. Although born in the Midwest, Phil loved the water and mountains of the Pacific Northwest. He taught himself to sail on the water surrounding Camano Island and enjoyed fishing on Puget Sound and in Idaho. After residing in New Hampshire for 14 years, retirement to the high desert of Tucson became his oasis. He was an engineer at heart and loved problem solving. Phil never met a stranger. He connected with people of all ages and walks of life and will be dearly missed by numerous friends and family members. He was adored by his children, grandsons and many nieces and nephews. He was a devout Catholic with a deep faith that sustained him throughout his life. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; daughter, Margaret Acker (Dan) of Seattle, WA; son, Tom Sloan (Michele) of Milford, NH; daughter, Nancy Sloan (Brett Plummer) of Westport Island, ME; grandsons, Will Acker (fiancé Lauren Scott), Scott Acker, Nick Sloan and his sister, Betty Schwab (Ron) of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. A celebration of his life will occur Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Santa Catalina Catholic Church with a Mass and Rosary at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow. Remembrances may be made to Sister Jose Women's Center ( https://www.srjosewomensshelter.org/ ) or Impact of Southern Arizona ( https://www.impactsoaz.org/ ) in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

