SLOAN, C. Philip
Born to Neil and Stephanie Sloan, died November 20, 2019. Older brother to Reverend Thomas H. Sloan (deceased) and Elizabeth (Betty) Schwab. Proudly served in the Marine Corp from 1951 to 1953. He met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Cullinane in Seattle, WA and they married in August 1955. Graduated from Seattle University in 1957 with a BS in Chemical Engineering. Although born in the Midwest, Phil loved the water and mountains of the Pacific Northwest. He taught himself to sail on the water surrounding Camano Island and enjoyed fishing on Puget Sound and in Idaho. After residing in New Hampshire for 14 years, retirement to the high desert of Tucson became his oasis. He was an engineer at heart and loved problem solving. Phil never met a stranger. He connected with people of all ages and walks of life and will be dearly missed by numerous friends and family members. He was adored by his children, grandsons and many nieces and nephews. He was a devout Catholic with a deep faith that sustained him throughout his life. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; daughter, Margaret Acker (Dan) of Seattle, WA; son, Tom Sloan (Michele) of Milford, NH; daughter, Nancy Sloan (Brett Plummer) of Westport Island, ME; grandsons, Will Acker (fiancé Lauren Scott), Scott Acker, Nick Sloan and his sister, Betty Schwab (Ron) of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. A celebration of his life will occur Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Santa Catalina Catholic Church with a Mass and Rosary at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow. Remembrances may be made to Sister Jose Women's Center (https://www.srjosewomensshelter.org/) or Impact of Southern Arizona (https://www.impactsoaz.org/ ) in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019