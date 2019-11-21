Guest Book View Sign Service Information Marana Mortuary & Cemetery 12146 W Barnett Rd Marana , AZ 85653 (520)-682-9900 Memorial service 10:00 AM Ascension Church 1220 W. Magee Rd Tucson , AZ View Map Interment 1:00 PM South Lawn Cemetery 5401 S. Park Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FESTERLING, Caitlin Julia



2/3/1998- 11/13/2019



At just 21 years of age, Caitlin entered the gates of heaven. She was born in Montrose, CO, raised in Tucson, AZ, and lived one year in Mississauga, ON, Canada before starting grade school and returning to Tucson. She passed away suddenly in a tragic car accident alongside her loving boyfriend, Paul Garcia. Survived by her parents, Julie Festerling and Michael (Meghan) Festerling, and her siblings, Corbin (18), Grayson (10), Kensley (6) and Caylee (6); grandparents, godparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and so many wonderful friends. Caitlin was a 2016 graduate of Mountain View H.S. where she was extremely active in their JTED Culinary Arts program. She was crowned Pizza Champion in the 1st-ever Pizza Competition at MVHS, traveled the state of Arizona competing in culinary competitions, and even by special invitation competed at the national level in Dallas, TX. After high school, Caitlin attended Pima Community College with the plan to graduate in the spring of 2020. She then planned to transfer to the U of A in the fall to pursue a degree in Business. Many people appreciated Caitlin's amazing smile and loyal work ethic at Vero Amore Italian Restaurant (5 years). Caitlin was a kind soul taken from our arms at such a young age. She will be dearly missed by so many. A Memorial Service will be held at the church where Caitlin attended regularly and assisted with the Children's Church program. Ascension Church, 1220 W. Magee Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704 on Saturday, Novenber 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A light lunch will follow immediately after the service. Interment will take place at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave., at 1:00 p.m. that same day. Even in death, Caitlin continued her generosity. She was a donor of several organs to give quality of life to others. A memorial fund has been set up in Caitlin's name at Ascension Church & School. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 21, 2019

