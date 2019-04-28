Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRUTOVSKY, Carl 82, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Maricopa, AZ after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary and two sons, John (Angel) and Jason. He is also survived by three brothers, Aloysius (Evelyn), David, Eugene (Chantal) and sister, Phyllis (Tom). He was born in Johnson City, New York on June 11, 1936. He worked for IBM for 32 years. He retired to Tucson, AZ in 1997 to enjoy his family, wood working and sports especially the 15 years he spent playing with the TOTS (Tucson Oldtimers Baseball Team). We were very blessed to have him in our lives. A Memorial Service is being planned at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ; details to come.





BRUTOVSKY, Carl 82, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Maricopa, AZ after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary and two sons, John (Angel) and Jason. He is also survived by three brothers, Aloysius (Evelyn), David, Eugene (Chantal) and sister, Phyllis (Tom). He was born in Johnson City, New York on June 11, 1936. He worked for IBM for 32 years. He retired to Tucson, AZ in 1997 to enjoy his family, wood working and sports especially the 15 years he spent playing with the TOTS (Tucson Oldtimers Baseball Team). We were very blessed to have him in our lives. A Memorial Service is being planned at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ; details to come. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close