BRUTOVSKY, Carl 82, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Maricopa, AZ after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary and two sons, John (Angel) and Jason. He is also survived by three brothers, Aloysius (Evelyn), David, Eugene (Chantal) and sister, Phyllis (Tom). He was born in Johnson City, New York on June 11, 1936. He worked for IBM for 32 years. He retired to Tucson, AZ in 1997 to enjoy his family, wood working and sports especially the 15 years he spent playing with the TOTS (Tucson Oldtimers Baseball Team). We were very blessed to have him in our lives. A Memorial Service is being planned at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ; details to come.
