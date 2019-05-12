KALLINA, Carl



We tragically lost a great man on May 6, 2019, our husband, brother, father and grandfather. Carl was born November 24, 1940 in Washington, DC and lived most of his adult years in Washington, NJ and NY. He was a brilliant mathematician who was a professor at Howard and Hofstra Universities before becoming a mathematician in industry becoming a pioneer in management science for Bell Labs, Mobil Oil, American Can and Continental Can companies. Later in his career he joined his wife, Fay, in operating their Century 21 real estate business in Pleasantville, NY. Carl retired to Saddlebrooke in 2006 and enjoyed reading, playing bridge (he was a life master), traveling, exploring the outdoors, and most especially being a grandfather. Carl is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fay Kallina of Saddlebrooke; his children, Deborah (Harry) Elver of Tucson, Ted (Lauren) Kallina of Potomac, MD and Russell Kallina of Washington, DC. He was a proud grandfather to David and Jacob Elver and Theo, Jacqueline, Renee and Angela Kallina. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul Kallina (Carolyn Quadarella) of Brooklyn, NY and Roy Kallina of Silver Spring, MD. Funeral Mass will be held at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85739 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend. The family would like to extend their great appreciation to the Pinal County Sheriff's Department which coordinated an exhaustive search to find Carl. While the outcome is not what any of us wanted they did their best under very difficult circumstances and brought him home to us. With that in mind, friends may make a donation to the Search and Rescue Council Inc (sarci.org/donations) in memory of Carl. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019