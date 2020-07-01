ZOOLKOSKI Sr., Carl V.87 of Sahuarita, Arizona and formerly of Mountaintop, Pennsylvania died Thursday June 25, 2020 in his home.Born June 17, 1933, he was the son of the late John and Martha Zoolkoski. Carl grew up in Swoyersville, Pennsylvania and graduated from Swoyersville High School in 1951. He attended Columbia University for two years and then served two years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his years of service, he enrolled at Wilkes College and graduated with a business degree in 1959. Carl and his wife Betsy moved to Arizona in 2007.Carl was a member of the Knights of Columbus with St. Jude's Parish in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania and for the past decade with Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Green Valley, Arizona where he served as Grand Knight. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 131 of Green Valley and the Green Valley Elks Lodge 2592.Carl was an active participant, coach, and supporter of many sports throughout his lifetime. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Fox Hill Country Club and Valley Country Club where he was the Senior Club Champion in 1987. Upon moving to Arizona, he was a member of the Haven Golf Club Men's League.In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Zoolkoski and Jerome Rivers.Carl is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary E. (Betsy) Croughn Zoolkoski; son, Carl Zoolkoski Jr., of Michigan; daughter, Julie Swiney and her husband, Kelly of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, William and Rose; his sister, Marita Charles of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Carl on a date to be determined at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Green Valley, Arizona.Memorial donations in memory of Carl may be sent to The Anthracite Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 646, 2759 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612; or to the Sahuarita Food Bank, 17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ 85629. Arrangments by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY and CEMETERY INC.