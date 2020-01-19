DAVILA, Carlos
11/30/1954 - 1/4/2020
After a long illness Carlos passed away from this world to join his parents. Preceded in death by Joedy and Esther Davila; siblings, Cathy Martinez and Daniel Davila. He is survived by siblings, Joe Jr. (Debbie) Davila, Cynthia Gonzales, Caroline (Bob) Kriesen, Bridget (Art) Castro, Marcella Yturralde (Pancho), and friend, Wayne Kreson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carlos was raised on Davila Circle, the name given to the street by his paternal grandfather, in the Menlo Park area. Carlos was a flight attendant for 18 years. He loved flying around the country where he met many good friends. He will be remembered for his loving generosity and kindness. Carlos had a great sense of humor and kept his siblings laughing until the end. He will be sorely missed. Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Rosary will be at 9:00 a.m. with Mass at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow at El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020