MOORE, Carmelia Louise "Cammy" September 13, 1943 - April 2, 2019 Cammy passed away on April 2, 2019 after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Owen Moore. Cammy was born in Norristown, PA and resided in Saddlebrooke prior to her death. She was an active real estate agent with Long Realty for many years. Cammy was a talented singer and performed on cruise ships and in Europe in her younger years. She was also active with the Saddlebrooke Rotary and Resurrection Lutheran Church. Cammy will be missed by her many friends, clients and fellow Rotarians. Her remains will be interred at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley next to her husband. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran church in Oro Valley. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.





