Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Francis Cabrini Church Rosary 7:00 PM St. Francis Cabrini Church Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Francis Cabrini Church Send Flowers Obituary

ACEVEDO, Carmen Amado



1/2/1909 - 6/21/2019



Born 110 years ago in Amado, Arizona Territory, to the Amado pioneer family, she was the last of her six brothers and sisters. She had a kind, loving heart, quick wit and was always helpful to anyone in need. She was a lifelong gardener and avid bowler for many years. She was devoted to her Catholic faith praying the Rosary until the very end. Survived by daughter, Marcella Roberts; grandson, Kenneth Michael Roberts; granddaughter, Gloria Roberts; three great- grandsons, one great-great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and ten Godchildren. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Cornelio Acevedo (1973). Visitation 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Rosary 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Cabrini Church, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral Mass 9:00 a.m., St. Francis Cabrini Church, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pima Council on Aging or . Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.







