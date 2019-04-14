SWIFT, Carmen Atermisa Pimienta passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1927, in Nogales Sonora, Mexico to Macedonio and Artemisia Pimienta, and was the beloved wife to her late husband, Paulus Edward Swift, a decorated WWII veteran of the United States Army. She is survived by her three children, Paul (Christina), Richard and Mary (Dean), along with her two granddaughters, two grandsons and one great-grandson. She loved gardening where she spent much of her outdoor time, enjoyed cooking, and her greatest joy was always her family. She lived a full life of 92 years. Our memories with her will be cherished in our hearts forever. Viewing will be at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. A Scripture Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, also at the Funeral Home.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019