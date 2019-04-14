Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Atermisa Pimienta SWIFT. View Sign

SWIFT, Carmen Atermisa Pimienta passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1927, in Nogales Sonora, Mexico to Macedonio and Artemisia Pimienta, and was the beloved wife to her late husband, Paulus Edward Swift, a decorated WWII veteran of the United States Army. She is survived by her three children, Paul (Christina), Richard and Mary (Dean), along with her two granddaughters, two grandsons and one great-grandson. She loved gardening where she spent much of her outdoor time, enjoyed cooking, and her greatest joy was always her family. She lived a full life of 92 years. Our memories with her will be cherished in our hearts forever. Viewing will be at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. A Scripture Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, also at the Funeral Home.





SWIFT, Carmen Atermisa Pimienta passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1927, in Nogales Sonora, Mexico to Macedonio and Artemisia Pimienta, and was the beloved wife to her late husband, Paulus Edward Swift, a decorated WWII veteran of the United States Army. She is survived by her three children, Paul (Christina), Richard and Mary (Dean), along with her two granddaughters, two grandsons and one great-grandson. She loved gardening where she spent much of her outdoor time, enjoyed cooking, and her greatest joy was always her family. She lived a full life of 92 years. Our memories with her will be cherished in our hearts forever. Viewing will be at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. A Scripture Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, also at the Funeral Home. Funeral Home Bring's Broadway Chapel

6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

(520) 329-4848 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close