BURNS, Carmen Consuelo



God accepts another angel into his open arms… Carmen Consuelo Burns a.k.a. Honey, Chelo, Mom and Nana passed away peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Ures, Sonora, Mexico on April 24, 1936 to Carlos and Maria Dominguez. Carmen grew up in Hermosillo along with four sisters, Loretto, Josephina, Siria, Amanda and one brother, Carlos. After graduating High School, she attended vocational training for accounting and was a top student in her class, she loved working with numbers and found work in banking. In the fall of 1957, during a chance meeting with friends, she would meet the love of her life, James Burns, beginning a lifelong romance that would change the course of her life and citizenship to a new country. Married 62 years, they were inseparable, always on the same page with raising children and the many business ventures that formed a trusted partnership. Together, they role modeled trust, honesty, respect, integrity, hard work, love and forgiveness daily. Carmen was a master domino player, tough to beat. She also learned to shoot pool onehanded and could give anybody a run for their money during the days they owned the Paddock Bar in South Tucson. Carmen was above all giving, charity was a big part of who she was. "When your hand is open to give, it is also open to receive" she would say. She volunteered as an interpreter at UMC, fed the homeless and donated clothing and shoes to shelters. One of her favorite organizations was Operation Smile. Carmen was a loving daughter and sister; a devoted wife, mother and friend. Carmen joins her beloved husband, James Burns, who passed just five weeks before her. She will always remain a dear mother to Jimmy, Denise, Kevin, Susie, Melissa, Bridgette and Nana to Carlos, Christopher, Aleksander, Jackson and Lucy. Visitation Monday August 24, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd. Mass on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. Care entrusted to FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL UNIVERSITY, 520-624-8685.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store