RAMIREZ, Carmen M. 8/1/1924 - 3/24/2019 Beloved, beautiful mother and the heart of all six sons, three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her dear husband of 75 years, Henry G. Ramirez. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Santa Cruz Church. Mom, your eternal love will live in our hearts forever, and be missed immensely.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019