Carmen Valenzuela Obituary
VALENZUELA, Carmen

passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on June 16, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Carmen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a life-long Tucson resident and graduated from Tucson High School in 1954, where she met the love of her life Tony. Together they shared a great love for their family and faith. Carmen was an avid Diamondbacks fan and enjoyed travelling to new places around the world. She is survived by her four sons, Mark (Marta), Jerry (Jackie), Jim (Denise), and Joe (Tracy); 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Carmen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Tony and her parents, Leonor and Severo Zamago. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, preceded by a Rosary Service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 North Shannon Road, Tucson, AZ, 85742. There will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Laura Dozer Center, United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona, 1802 W. Parkside Lane, Phoenix, AZ, 85027. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 19 to June 20, 2019
