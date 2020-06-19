HANEY, Carol HansonIt is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Carol Hanson Haney on June 17, 2020, after she lost her almost three-year battle with ovarian cancer. A fighter until the end, Mo loved life and in no particular order: languages, music, cats, arts, cooking, wine, cooking with wine, all things whimsical, and traveling and experiencing new places and people—including her solo flying adventures. She leaves behind her daughters, Kristen and Allie, who were the best thing she ever did; her stepdaughters, Layla and Sam; her granddaughter, Maya; the love of her life and partner, Oscar; and her wonderful extended family and friends. One of Carol's favorite activities was puzzles and figuring things out. She is now on her way to one of the biggest mysteries—the next great adventure. What we'll remember most is her infectious smile that lit up any room and her quiet sense of humor. She wanted to leave these final words: "Love and listen. Have empathy. Have fun—life is too short not to. Treat each other with respect and kindness. We are bigger than what is happening around us." She will be missed terribly. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Ovarian Cancer Coalition. We must find a cure! Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.