Our beloved Carol passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 7, 2019 in Tucson, after a lengthy illness. She was born on August 14, 1942 to Gene and Doris Alwine in Beaver Falls, PA. She grew up mostly in Tucson, attended Rincon HS (class of 1960), and the UofA. She retired from the HR Dept. of John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix. She was preceded in death by her parents and her children, Karen Douglas, Matthew Douglas and Kelly Polk. She is survived by her devoted husband, John Holden; son, John Wilson; sisters, Charlene Reding and Diane Cribbs; grandsons, Michael and Jordan (Ashley) Pendrick; aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The focus of Carol's life was family, friends, and her Christian faith. She inspired us with her strength of spirit, zest for life, and her ability to overcome challenges. Carol will be remembered for her intelligence, humor, beauty, style, creativity, loyalty, warm personality, and kindness. She brightened our world, filled it with love and laughter, and was deeply loved in return. Her loss is immense. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 11 to July 14, 2019