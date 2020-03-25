Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Marie and James Lynn Oby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OBY, Carol Marie and James Lynn



age 82, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 9, 2020 a few weeks after her beloved husband died, James Lynn Oby, age 82, also of Tucson, AZ. who passed away on February 11, 2020. Carol Marie Oby was born on June 30, 1937 in Minot, North Dakota to her late parents; George Gesell and Effie Minerva. James Oby was born on November 2, 1937 in Grafton, North Dakota to his late parents; Melvin and Hulda Oby. Mr. and Mrs. Oby were married for many years and both worked in sales. Carol and James were both Christian by faith and loving parents to their three beloved children, Brad Oby of Dallas, GA, Scott Oby of Dallas, GA, and Kelly Oby of Vernon, AZ. They also had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren together. Carol and James were both loved tremendously by their family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew them.



In accordance to their families wishes, Mr. and Mrs. Oby have been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements by CLARK FUNERAL HOME.











OBY, Carol Marie and James Lynnage 82, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 9, 2020 a few weeks after her beloved husband died, James Lynn Oby, age 82, also of Tucson, AZ. who passed away on February 11, 2020. Carol Marie Oby was born on June 30, 1937 in Minot, North Dakota to her late parents; George Gesell and Effie Minerva. James Oby was born on November 2, 1937 in Grafton, North Dakota to his late parents; Melvin and Hulda Oby. Mr. and Mrs. Oby were married for many years and both worked in sales. Carol and James were both Christian by faith and loving parents to their three beloved children, Brad Oby of Dallas, GA, Scott Oby of Dallas, GA, and Kelly Oby of Vernon, AZ. They also had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren together. Carol and James were both loved tremendously by their family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew them.In accordance to their families wishes, Mr. and Mrs. Oby have been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements by CLARK FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close