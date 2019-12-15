Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHASE, Carole Wolken Melcher



born to Jules and Helen Newman on January 20,1932 in Chicago, Illinois, died in Tucson, Arizona on December 11, 2019. Carole spent her early life in Chicago raising her four children and, for more than a decade, volunteering her time working with intellectually challenged children. She graduated with a degree in Education from Roosevelt University. Carole moved to Tucson in 1977. She was President of the Arizona chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, an ardent supporter of the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation, and a docent at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Carole is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Chase; her three children, Brad Wolken (Elaine), Michael Wolken (Kristie) and Karyn Wolken Shuler (Robert). She was preceded in death by her son, Eric Wolken, the father of her children Larry Wolken, and her second husband George Melcher. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica Shuler Ristow (Ben), Sarah Shuler Keane (John), Jacob Shuler (Radhika), Dan Wolken, Rachel Wolken Pierce (Ben), Carly Wolken and Lily Wolken. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Alina Ristow, June Ristow, Jack Keane, Eva Keane, Sonia Shuler, Asher Pierce, Elliana Pierce and Miriam Pierce. The family will have a private celebration of Carole's life. You may honor her life with a donation to the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (







CHASE, Carole Wolken Melcherborn to Jules and Helen Newman on January 20,1932 in Chicago, Illinois, died in Tucson, Arizona on December 11, 2019. Carole spent her early life in Chicago raising her four children and, for more than a decade, volunteering her time working with intellectually challenged children. She graduated with a degree in Education from Roosevelt University. Carole moved to Tucson in 1977. She was President of the Arizona chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, an ardent supporter of the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation, and a docent at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Carole is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Chase; her three children, Brad Wolken (Elaine), Michael Wolken (Kristie) and Karyn Wolken Shuler (Robert). She was preceded in death by her son, Eric Wolken, the father of her children Larry Wolken, and her second husband George Melcher. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica Shuler Ristow (Ben), Sarah Shuler Keane (John), Jacob Shuler (Radhika), Dan Wolken, Rachel Wolken Pierce (Ben), Carly Wolken and Lily Wolken. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Alina Ristow, June Ristow, Jack Keane, Eva Keane, Sonia Shuler, Asher Pierce, Elliana Pierce and Miriam Pierce. The family will have a private celebration of Carole's life. You may honor her life with a donation to the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation ( saaf.org ), or the Arizona Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association ( apdaparkinson.org/community/arizona ). Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close