AYALA,, Carolina A.,



88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Abelardo G. Ayala. Mother of Catalina (Louis) Hollingsworth, Abelardo (Beverly), Carolina (Reinhard) Neder, Elizabeth (Andrew) Dinnerstein, Celina Collins and Sandra (Mark) Barton. She is also survived by her sister, Ines Honne and brother, Rafael Acosta. She will be missed by her loving grandchildren, Natalie, Robert, Katie, Allison, Celina-Marie, Clarissa, Alexander, Joseph, Mackenzie, and great-granddaughter, Hailee, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Carolina was devoted to her family and her late husband, Abelardo, whom she lovingly cared for after he became disabled. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona for memorial contributions. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store