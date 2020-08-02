1/1
Carolina A. Ayala
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AYALA,, Carolina A.,

88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Abelardo G. Ayala. Mother of Catalina (Louis) Hollingsworth, Abelardo (Beverly), Carolina (Reinhard) Neder, Elizabeth (Andrew) Dinnerstein, Celina Collins and Sandra (Mark) Barton. She is also survived by her sister, Ines Honne and brother, Rafael Acosta. She will be missed by her loving grandchildren, Natalie, Robert, Katie, Allison, Celina-Marie, Clarissa, Alexander, Joseph, Mackenzie, and great-granddaughter, Hailee, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Carolina was devoted to her family and her late husband, Abelardo, whom she lovingly cared for after he became disabled. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona for memorial contributions. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Our deepest and sincere condolences to the Ayala Family. God bless her soul. The Molina Family
Maria Molina-Amaro
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved