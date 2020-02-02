DIEHL, Carolina Garcia
age 84, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020, surrounded by her dear family and loved ones. Carolina was born and raised in Williams, AZ before becoming a resident of Tucson in 1971. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to all, she never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 54 years, Tom and brother, Lauro. She leaves behind her younger brother, Arturo (Dora); her children, Lawrence, Carolina (Mark), Laura (Billy) and Michael; her grandchildren, Devyn (Gabby), Montana (Priscilla), Benjamin (Lisela), Spencer, Heather (Allen), Sean, Jeremy and Sami; her most beloved great-grandchildren, Noah, Giovanni, Amelia, Luka, Kaya and Theodore; in addition to countless other friends and family. Carolina was loved by and will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure and honor to know her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to OMOS Haiti Fund. Rosary will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with Mass at Our Mother of Sorrows, 1800 S. Kolb Rd., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020