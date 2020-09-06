SHOPP, Caroline A. (Culver)92, of Tucson, AZ, died August 9, 2020 at the Forum of Tucson. Daughter of the late Edward and Edna Culver, she was born in Chambersburg, PA on September 29, 1928.Carole was a 1949 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. In addition to being the proud mother of five children, she was the office manager and chair-side assistant in her late-husband's (George) dental practice in Camp Hill, PA. Upon retirement in 1986, Carole and George moved to their second home on St. George's Island in southern Maryland and lived there for 13 years, spending their winters in Tucson. Eventually, in 1999, they moved their permanent residence to Tucson.She enjoyed traveling, cooking gourmet meals, bird watching, boating, fishing, crabbing, working on crossword puzzles, playing bridge with friends and was an avid reader. Working with the Fresh Air Fund in the 60s & 70s, she hosted children from NYC to live with her family during the summer months. Both she and George were very active in their church in Tucson where George sang in the choir.Surviving are her five children, Judy Shopp of Reston, VA, Kim Haskell (Bill) of Dunkirk, MD, George Shopp, Jr. (Julie) of Boulder, CO, Gordon Shopp (Val) of Hadden Heights, NJ and Bradley Shopp of Enola, PA; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Condolence messages may be mailed to 2202 W. Coventry Lane, Enola, PA, 17025 or will be received at (717) 350-3766 or bshopp@feinbergshopp.com.