Service Information Horan & McConaty 5303 East County Line Road Centennial , CO 80122 (303)-221-0030

ANDERSON, Carolyn Michel,



nee Carolyn Ann Biggam



was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1942. Following a courageous battle with cancer in which she exceeded every doctor's most optimistic expectation, she passed away on May 5, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her most. Carolyn graduated from Tucson High School in 1960. She was an alumna of the University of Arizona, completing both undergraduate and master's degrees, and was an active member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Her life was spent in service to others, finding many adventures along the way. A lifelong learner herself, she ultimately found her passion as a teacher, first in Tucson, and later in Littleton, Colorado. If you asked her what she did, her answer was simply that she taught children to read. After retirement, Carolyn taught English at Arapahoe Community College. Everywhere she taught, she instilled an enthusiastic love of learning and unlocked the potential of her students. Carolyn embraced life with her trademark enthusiasm, optimism and kindness. She had a lifelong passion for sports, politics, and, of course, Mexican food. Carolyn was a world class seamstress and a lover of books. She also loved to watch UofA sports, especially basketball and baseball, and often kept her own score with paper and pencil. For her, standing busily at her ironing board while watching "the game" was a truly sublime experience. Carolyn cultivated warm friendships wherever she went, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion. She wasn't afraid to spark up a conversation with anyone and maintained close friendships with many dear friends throughout her entire life, some of these friendships dating back to elementary school. Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Jacqui Michel of Palm Beach, Florida (David Weisman) and Krissy Pittman of Greenwood Village, Colorado (Ray Pittman); her brother, Jim Biggam; three grandchildren, Tres, Jordan and Jacqui Pittman; her orange cat, Pumpkin, and innumerable friends collected over a lifetime of laughter, caring and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the World Wildlife Fund (https://www.







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019

