MCCUTCHEON, Carolyn Ruth



passed away in the presence of her family on July 29, 2019. She is survived by her parents, James and Martha McCutcheon of Cedar Falls, Iowa; her children, Grace and Henry Palmer and her sisters, Dr. Jane McCutcheon of New York City and Barbara McCutcheon of Rochester, NY. Ruth was born March 10, 1964, in Cedar Falls. She attended Iowa State and the University of Arizona and pursued a career in development at Bank Street College in New York before moving to Santa Fe to work for the Lensic Performing Arts Center. In Tucson, she fundraised at the Center for Creative Photography and later the Dept. of Astronomy and Steward Observatory at the UofA. Friends and colleagues are invited to celebrate Ruth at bit.ly/2YAEfsT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ruth McCutcheon Steward Observatory Postdoctoral Fellows Research Endowment at







MCCUTCHEON, Carolyn Ruthpassed away in the presence of her family on July 29, 2019. She is survived by her parents, James and Martha McCutcheon of Cedar Falls, Iowa; her children, Grace and Henry Palmer and her sisters, Dr. Jane McCutcheon of New York City and Barbara McCutcheon of Rochester, NY. Ruth was born March 10, 1964, in Cedar Falls. She attended Iowa State and the University of Arizona and pursued a career in development at Bank Street College in New York before moving to Santa Fe to work for the Lensic Performing Arts Center. In Tucson, she fundraised at the Center for Creative Photography and later the Dept. of Astronomy and Steward Observatory at the UofA. Friends and colleagues are invited to celebrate Ruth at bit.ly/2YAEfsT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ruth McCutcheon Steward Observatory Postdoctoral Fellows Research Endowment at uafoundation.org/mccutcheonendowment Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019

