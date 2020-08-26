BUCHHOLZ, Carolyn Sue(Onstott)Carolyn Buchholz, 78, passed away in Alton, Illinois on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in East St. Louis, IL in 1941 and graduated from SIU with a Master's in Library Science. She taught abroad in England and later China, as well as teaching in the Tohono O'odham nation. She spent the majority of her life in Tucson where she worked as a librarian and teacher for Sunnyside School District. An avid traveler, she visited every continent (including Antarctica). She is survived by her son, Matthew (with ex-husband Robert); sister, Kay; nieces, Kris and Kim as well as Kim's husband, Matt and children, Mary and Zack; along with friends and former students across the world. Services will be announced later this year in Tucson. Donations may be made on her behalf to the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum.