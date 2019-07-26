RYAN, Carolyn T.
91, formerly of Summit, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Debbie White and Donna (Herb) Wagner; sons, Marty (Elizabeth) Ryan Jr., and Mark Ryan; grandchildren, Bryan White and Jennifer (Trey) Olsen, Heather and Hanna Ryan, Benjamin Wagner, Hailey Erickson and Martin Ryan III; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Natalie Olsen, all of Tucson. She also leaves behind brothers-in-law, William Ryan and Phillip (Joanne) Ryan of Summit NJ, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Predeceased by husband of 53 years Marty Ryan Sr. and four brothers and four sisters. She was a longtime and sustaining member of St. Ambrose Parish and Catholic Daughters of America. She will be greatly missed. Services on Wednesday, July 31, 2019; visitation at 10:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church located at 300 S. Tucson Blvd., followed by interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Ambrose Parish or School. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019