CARRITHERS, Carrie
left us suddenly on December 17, 2019. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, she grew up in Council Bluffs, IA. She received a Pharmacy Degree from Creighton University. Not liking the confines of windowless pharmacies, in 1983 Carrie came seeking the Arizona sunshine. She worked as an environmental chemist and retired from Tucson Airport Authority. Carrie loved to quilt, read, and cheer for the Packers. She volunteered for the Community Food Bank and Tucson Festival of Books. An open house celebrating her life will be held at her home Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020