lost his valiant struggle with myelodysplasia on August 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Carroll, an only child, was born to Frank and Lois Lam in Oglesby, Texas, on June 24, 1936. He attended Texas A&M as a member of the Corps of Cadets, the Ross Volunteers, Eta Kappa Nu, and Tau Beta Pi. After earning his Ph. D. in electrical engineering from A&M, he remained active in supporting his alma mater, both financially and with his presence throughout his life. Carroll served 20 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1979 as a Lt. Colonel. Afterward, he spent 24 years with SAIC, a high technology company, eventually rising to Corporate Vice-President. In retirement Carroll converted his lifelong hobby of photography and film into a hobby/business selling video editing equipment and creating videographic products for business and pleasure. He loved car racing and seldom missed attending the Indy 500. Survivors include his loving wife, Donna, of 35 years; his stepdaughter, Kimberly Byers (Greg); his stepson, Judson Grubbs (Jennifer); two sons from a prior marriage, Kelly and Caleb Lam, and three granddaughters, Devon, Elodie and Kenzie. He leaves behind many devoted friends. Carroll will be buried with full military honors at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana. Special gratitude to the doctors and nurses who provided excellent care over the years. A private celebration of his life is planned. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







