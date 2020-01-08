HARRISON, Carter H. Jr.



took his last flight on January 2, 2020. He was born in Montclair, New Jersey on July 26, 1936 to the Rev. and Mrs. Carter H. Harrison Sr. Carter grew up in Hampton, Virginia where he learned photography skills taking and developing the pictures of fisherman with their catches. While he was a student at Woodberry Forest in Orange, VA, Carter was the photographer for the annual. After he graduated from Woodberry Forest, Carter served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany where he traveled by bicycle or moped throughout Europe. He attended Antioch College and graduated from Stanford University with degrees in Engineering. On June 20, 1964 Carter married Connie Tilton, a classmate. Carter was a Consulting engineer, and Assistant Professor at Auburn University, and the Research Director for the American Society of Civil Engineers. He served with the Canadian and American Delegation to Australia to chronicle their successful conversion to the metric system. He authored many articles in juried publications. Carter served as the president of the Oregon Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Engineers and Architects Council. Carter was an avid cyclist, canoeist and hiker. In 1957 he climbed the Grand Teton in Jackson, WY. You should have seen Carter carry a canoe on his head to a water's edge. Upon their retirement, the Harrisons fulfilled their dream of touring the fifty states and Canada in their RV. Traveling the world was their avocation. In 2001 Tucson became their retirement home. Carter served as a docent at the Pima Air and Space Museum for many years.



Survivors include his wife, Connie; their children, Julie Harrison and Berkeley Harrison (Kristin); their grandsons, Benjamin and William Harrison, and his brothers, Scott Harrison (Blanche), Benjamin Harrison and William Harrison (Deborah).



There will be no funeral at Carter's request. A Celebration of Life will occur in February. Burial will be in Jackson Hole, WY.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Food Bank or the Boy Scout Council of Tucson. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







