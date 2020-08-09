DAUGHERTY, Caryl Sue



passed away at her daughter's home in Jupiter, Florida August 3, 2020 due to complications from Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Caryl was 85 years old, born January 26, 1935 in Fithian, Illinois to her parents, Eleanor Rachel Powell and Merle Edward Dunn. She attended elementary and high school in Urbana, Illinois, graduating high school in 1953. She married Lewis Daugherty October 9, 1953 in Champaign, Illinois. Caryl spent 20 years as a military wife traveling the world with her husband and daughters. She and her husband settled in Tucson after he retired from the USAF in 1973. There, she donated many years of cheerful volunteering through the Assistance League after joining in 1991. In 2008, Caryl received the Ada Edwards Laughlin Award in special recognition of her significant "behind the scenes" contribution. Her quiet and dedicated service describes Caryl who left a legacy of commitment to the mission of helping those in need. She is survived by her three daughters, Luanne Haydu (John), Pamela Toulouse (Don), and Judy Tatum (Danny); as well as her sister, Joy Cochrane (Tom). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store