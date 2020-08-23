WOLFSON, Catherine Lincoln(1946 - 2020)Catherine Lincoln Wolfson slipped away peacefully on July 30, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Louisville, KY, on February 25, 1946, she spent most of her youth in Prescott, AZ. She graduated from Prescott High School, the University of Arizona (B.A. degrees in Russian and French), and the University of Missouri (Master's in Library Science). She was employed for over 30 years at the Arizona Health Sciences Library at the University of Arizona.Cathy's great passion, developed at an early age, was music; her mother, an accomplished mezzo soprano, sang operatic arias as she did housework. Her family has fond memories of Christmas carols in four-part harmony gathered around Cathy at the piano. Although she studied voice and sang solo, choral music was her joy. She sang with the choirs at St. Paul's/Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Tucson for 40 years. She was a founding member Arizona Repertory Singers, performing solos and writing program notes. She also sang in the Tucson Masterworks Chorale and the Tucson Opera Company. Cathy had perfect pitch—the ability to look at a note on the page and hear it in her head—and was sometimes used by her ensembles as a human pitch pipe for a cappella singing. In 2005, Cathy combined her professional and musical interests, collaborating with a fellow musical librarian in a mini-concert offered in conjunction with the Arizona Health Sciences Library's exhibit "Diseases of Famous Composers, or Why They Are Decomposing."As Cathy loved music, she also loved languages and other cultures. In addition to Russian and French, she studied Spanish, Italian, and Hungarian and used those languages during her travels. On tour with the Arizona Repertory Singers in France, Cathy provided concert introductions in French, after which audience members asked what part of France she was from. She relished domestic and international trips with family and friends.Cathy had a devoted circle of friends and was always up for a meal out, a movie, or a rousing game of Uno. Many New Year's Eve celebrations featured Cathy on soprano as the gathered assembly belted out the Hallelujah Chorus on kazoos at midnight. She loved bright colors and large jewelry and was as demonstrative with her affection and generosity as she was bold in her presentation. She never passed up a chance to share strong opinions on any political topic. Childhood polio left her with pain and mobility challenges in her later years, but she carried on with determination and courage.Cathy was predeceased by her parents, John G. Lincoln, Jr. and Elinor P. Lincoln, and is survived by her brothers, John Lincoln and James Lincoln; her sister, Barbara (Lincoln) Tonn; her ex-husband, David Wolfson; her nephews, Adam Lincoln and Daniel Tonn and her niece, Jennifer (Tonn) Thomas, as well as her cats, Tobi and Lizzie. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Grace Saint Paul's Episcopal Church at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to charities that support disadvantaged youth, the Arizona Repertory Singers, or the Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church music program. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.